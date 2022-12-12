Fixing attention on ETFs

You go, ETFs. More and more, they’re a key component in the evolving fixed income terrain, according to insuranceaum.com. That tidbit surfaced in a survey of 700 institutional investors and investment decision makers.

The download on ETFs:

Being leveraged for portfolio construction – and that includes non-core allocations

Playing a liquidity role as investors step up allocations to non-liquid sources of income

Helping to facilitate the internalization of fixed income management

Enabling investors to implement, with precision, ESG objectives

Meantime, the New York Stock Exchange’s not only about the peaks and valleys of the market.

And, hey, who doesn’t need a respite from that maddening merry go round?

Assets under management in fixed income ETFs swelled from $574 billion in 2017 to $1.28 trillion last year, according to data recorded by the exchange, reported ssga.com. Wait, there’s more: during the same timeframe, the number of funds leaped from 278 to almost 500.

Jump starting the juices on current income is the primary intent of ETF’s, according to entrepreneur.com. The story appeared originally in Stock News. Capital appreciation’s a secondary objective. The fund’s hopping, too, with $4.78 billion in assets under management, not to mention 1307 holdings.

