Fixed income powers Deutsche back to profit

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank rounded off an exceptional year with a 24% rise in investment banking revenues to €1.9bn in the fourth quarter, fuelled largely by its dominant fixed income trading unit, which produced a 17% increase to €1.4bn.

For the full year the investment bank reported a 32% rise in revenues to €9.3bn and was the only part of the group to show significant growth. In total Deutsche reported a 4% rise in annual revenues to €24bn, as low rates held back performance outside the investment bank.

The major US investment banks benefited from a frenzy in equities trading as did UBS, the only other major European investment bank to report so far. The US banks saw a 35% rise in revenues in the fourth quarter and UBS reported a 28% surge.

Deutsche exited that business in 2019 but its activity in fixed income in 2020 outpaced US peers, which produced an average 10% rise in revenues there. Deutsche singled out credit, emerging markets and FX as particularly active with rates trading flat year-on-year.

All banks have benefited from an upswing in primary capital markets activity since the pandemic started, with revenues at US banks up by a third, and Deutsche was no exception. In the fourth quarter total fees from origination and advisory jumped 52% to €532m.

For the full year Deutsche helped raise €1.7trn for clients in debt capital markets, 43% more than 2019. Most of its primary business is DCM but it also retains an equity capital markets desk, which has done well from the spate of fundraising for special purpose acquisition companies.

In the fourth quarter ECM revenues tripled to €139m from €44m a year ago. DCM saw a 21% increase to €316m as the surge in the preceding two quarters started to tail off. Advisory fees rose 70% to €76m.

Deutsche’s restructuring under chief executive Christian Sewing is more focused on cutting costs. As laid out in December’s investor day, the group reduced expenses, excluding restructuring costs, by 9% to €19.5bn over the year, meeting a key target.

That helped produce pre-tax profit of €1.02bn, its first annual profit since 2014 despite making a €1.79bn provision for credit losses for the year as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent.

In the investment bank pre-tax profits went up more than six-fold over the year to €3.17bn from €502m as expenses fell 15% to €5.41bn. Sewing declined to comment on the level of bonus payments for 2020 that will be outlined in coming months.

“In the most important year of our transformation, we were able to more than offset transformation-related effects and elevated credit provisions – despite the global pandemic,” said Sewing, who was optimistic the profitability could be “sustainable”.

“This overall positive trend will continue in 2021, despite these challenging times,” he said, outlining plans to “further strengthen” Deutsche’s origination and advisory business and make “targeted investments” in fixed income “to grow more efficiently, using advanced technology”.

“All in all, this means that even if the markets should largely return to normal, we consider investment bank revenues of €8.5bn in 2022 within reach,” Sewing said. That would be a 9% drop in revenues from 2020.

Credit analysts at BNP Paribas said: “DB needs a global pandemic crisis to return to profitability.”

Sewing’s restructuring has also seen Deutsche shepherd non-core positions into a capital release unit to wind down at a loss. That unit incurred €2.2bn of pre-tax losses in 2020, which was €1bn lower than 2019. It has so far halved the risk weighted assets in the unit to €34bn over the last two years.

(Reporting by Christopher Spink; editing by Ian Edmondson)

((chris.spink@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 7717 857717))