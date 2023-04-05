Fixed income on line two

Seems that fixed income’s calling and it might pay to presume it’s not someone hawking insurance.

In 2023, it “has a huge potential” to dispense strong returns, according to Joanna Gallegos, co founder of BondBloxx Investment Management, reported yahoo.com, which carried an article earlier in the year which originally was published on ETFTrends.com. That said, it remains a good idea to be cautious.

Worth investing time in, especially: high yield corporate debt. That’s because they offer high yields and it’s projected by Bond Boxx that corporate defaults, compared to their long term average, will remain lower.

Tormented by hyper interest rate spikes that culminated in spiraling bonds yields, 2022 was one of the worse for fixed income, added money.usnews.com.

It sparked a deep dive of price of fixed income assets, and longer duration issues in particular.

This year? Oh how the page turns. Paul Malloy, head of municipals at Vanguard, said "the 2023 outlook is drastically different than the position we found ourselves in last year,” Indeed, fixed-income investors started 2022 with a near-zero federal funds rate, but are now entering 2023 with a rate of 4%-plus. According to Malloy, the Federal Reserve "front-loaded" much of its policy tightening this cycle and is likely nearing a wrap.

“The fixed income asset class has a huge potential to deliver better performance in 2023,” Gallegos said on CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange.” “We’re at new rate levels we haven’t seen in over a decade plus, and so, you’re really resetting valuations in a way that are very attractive.”

