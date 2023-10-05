Fixed Income Investors Should Stick to Short-Duration, High-Quality

It’s a challenging period for fixed income investors given uncertainties around the economic outlook and monetary policy. While some are making bold bets on whether inflation will perk up once again or the economy fall into a recession, CIBC recommends that investors embrace this period of ‘higher for longer’ by focusing on short duration and high quality bonds.

With this strategy, investors can take advantage of generous yields while shielding themselves from potential risks. In terms of the bank’s outlook, its base case remains a moderate slowdown and a mild recession. Yet, it believes that many of these risks have already been priced in which is one factor in its bullishness towards the asset class.

Due to recent data indicating a pullback in consumer spending, weakness in retail sales, and a slowdown in housing activity, the firm believes that recession is more likely than another period of spiking inflation. Further, credit card balances are rising, while excess savings from the pandemic have been basically depleted.

If this scenario were to materialize, inflation would likely trend lower which would give central banks more latitude to loosen policy and lead to price appreciation for fixed income.

Finsum: CIBC shared some thoughts on the economy and fixed income. It’s bullish on the asset class as it believes a mild recession is likely next year.

