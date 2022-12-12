Markets

Fixed income investors? Hey, thanks

December 12, 2022 — 06:22 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Fixed income investors? Hey, thanks

Someone: please pass the Tylenol. Come to think of it, you might want to pop one yourself.  

Either way, fixed income investors thank you.

After all, their mantra this year…waiting…waiting…“pain to gain,” according to advisorperspective.com.

Feel free to dry swallow the thing.

Anyway, precedent making losses are making their mark in traditional fixed income benchmarks, opening the door to an environment that’s done anything but double clutch when it comes to investment grade, core fixed income dispensing yields in the mid single digits. 

And talk about bitter cocktails. The drop off in fixed income coupled with the turn south in equities has culminated in questions among investors associated with their bond portfolio. Down the road, what – if any – benefit bonds can yield.

In fact, fixed income’s enduring its nastiest year in a generation, according to investmentweek/co/uk. At the core of the sell off; ta da – the global government bond market.  

Now, with opportunities sneaking over the horizon, investors have a strategy for approaching the asset class, they told Investment Week.  

  • fixed income
  • investors

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.