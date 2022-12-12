Fixed income investors? Hey, thanks

Someone: please pass the Tylenol. Come to think of it, you might want to pop one yourself.

Either way, fixed income investors thank you.

After all, their mantra this year…waiting…waiting…“pain to gain,” according to advisorperspective.com.

Feel free to dry swallow the thing.

Anyway, precedent making losses are making their mark in traditional fixed income benchmarks, opening the door to an environment that’s done anything but double clutch when it comes to investment grade, core fixed income dispensing yields in the mid single digits.

And talk about bitter cocktails. The drop off in fixed income coupled with the turn south in equities has culminated in questions among investors associated with their bond portfolio. Down the road, what – if any – benefit bonds can yield.

In fact, fixed income’s enduring its nastiest year in a generation, according to investmentweek/co/uk. At the core of the sell off; ta da – the global government bond market.

Now, with opportunities sneaking over the horizon, investors have a strategy for approaching the asset class, they told Investment Week.

