Fixed-Income Investments for Long-Term Investing

Fixed-income investments are a cornerstone of many long-term financial strategies, offering stability and a steady stream of income. They are often associated with conservative approaches, but can play a useful role in a variety of investment styles, especially when markets are volatile. Using fixed-income investments as part of a long-term vision can help you build a strategy aimed at preserving capital and maintaining returns. Long-term fixed income investments can provide a foundation for financial stability when interest rates and economic conditions fluctuate.

A financial advisor can help you identify investment opportunities and minimize risks.

What Are Fixed-Income Investments?

Fixed-income investments are financial instruments that provide regular, set returns over a predetermined period. These investments typically involve lending money to an entity, such as a government or corporation, in exchange for periodic interest payments, plus the return of the principal at the end of the investment term.

The primary appeal of fixed-income investments is the predictable, stable income they generate. This often makes them a popular choice for conservative investors or those seeking to preserve capital.

Investors particularly look to fixed-income investments as sources of reliable, steady income. They represent an attractive option for many retirees or individuals looking to diversify their portfolios with lower-risk assets. Additionally, fixed-income investments can act as a cushion against the volatility of equity markets, offering stability during periods of economic uncertainty. This characteristic helps mitigate risk, particularly when stocks experience declines.

Despite their benefits, fixed-income investments are not without risks. One significant risk is inflation, which can erode the purchasing power of the fixed interest payments. Additionally, some fixed-income investments, such as corporate bonds, carry credit risk. This is the possibility that the issuer might default on its payments. Interest rate fluctuations also pose a risk, as rising interest rates can lead to lower bond prices, reducing the value of an investor's holdings.

Different Types of Fixed-Income Investments

There are different types of fixed-income investments, each offering predictable interest payments. Here are three general types.

Government Bonds and Munis

One of the most popular forms of fixed-income investments is government bonds. These are debt securities issued by governments to raise capital and one of their defining characteristics usually is safety. U.S. Treasury bonds, for example, are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, making them one of the safest investments available. Other countries issue similar bonds, though they may carry higher risks depending on the nation’s creditworthiness.

Municipal bonds, or “munis,” are issued by states, cities, or other local government entities to fund public projects like roads or schools. One of the biggest draws of municipal bonds is their tax benefits. Interest earned is often exempt from federal income tax and may be exempt from state and local taxes for residents, making them an appealing choice for tax-conscious investors.

Corporate Bonds

Issued by companies to fund operations or growth, corporate bonds typically offer higher interest rates than government bonds. However, corporate bonds come with greater risk, as the issuing company could face financial difficulties. Investors should evaluate a company's credit rating, which is an indicator of its ability to meet debt obligations.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are time deposit accounts offered by banks and credit unions. Investors agree to leave their money with the financial institution for a set period in exchange for a fixed interest rate. While CDs offer lower returns than bonds, they are considered very safe, especially when insured by the FDIC, making them suitable for risk-averse investors.

Terms for CDs usually range from anywhere between three months and five years although some institutions may offer 10-year CDs. CD ladders are also a common strategy fixed-income investors can use across these term lengths.

How Fixed-Income Investments Can Help Over the Long Term

One of the main advantages of fixed-income investments is their ability to offer stability in uncertain markets. Unlike stocks, which can fluctuate dramatically, fixed-income securities offer regular interest payments and return the principal upon maturity. This makes them less volatile and a safer option, particularly during market downturns.

Fixed-income investments also serve an essential role in diversifying an investment portfolio. A well-balanced portfolio should include a mix of asset types, and fixed-income securities can act as a counterbalance to higher-risk investments like stocks. When stock markets experience downturns, fixed-income investments often maintain or even increase in value, helping to smooth out the overall performance of a portfolio.

Though fixed-income securities may not offer the same growth potential as stocks, certain types of fixed-income investments, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), are specifically designed to protect against inflation. TIPS adjust their principal value based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ensuring that your purchasing power is preserved over time. This can be especially important in a long-term investment strategy.

For retirees or individuals looking for steady income, fixed-income investments offer a ready solution. The regular interest payments these securities provide can serve as a reliable income stream, supplementing other retirement income sources like Social Security or pensions. Since these payments are predictable, investors can plan their expenses more effectively.

Downsides of Fixed-Income Investing

One significant disadvantage of fixed-income investments, such as bonds or Treasury securities, is their relatively low return potential. While they provide steady income through interest payments, these returns typically pale in comparison to the higher gains that stocks or equity investments can offer. This trade-off is particularly pronounced in low-interest-rate environments, where yields may struggle to keep pace with inflation.

Interest rate changes also pose a risk to fixed-income investments. When interest rates rise, the value of existing bonds typically falls because new bonds offer higher yields. This inverse relationship can lead to capital losses for bondholders who wish to sell before maturity. In a rising interest rate environment, this risk becomes especially pronounced.

Fixed-income investments are vulnerable to inflation. If inflation rises, the purchasing power of the fixed interest payments declines. This can eat into real returns, leaving investors with less money than they might have had by choosing investments that can better hedge against inflation, like stocks or real estate. For retirees or those relying on consistent income, this can present a significant challenge.

Bottom Line

Fixed-income investments offer a reliable foundation for long-term financial planning. While they may not deliver the same level of growth as riskier assets, their stability and predictable income streams make them an essential component for investors seeking security and steady returns. These investments can help balance portfolios, particularly for those approaching retirement or with a low risk tolerance. Different types of fixed-income products, such as bonds or CDs, have different features that may cause them to align more or less with your financial goals and timeline.

Tips for Investment Planning

If you want to add investments for your portfolio, a financial advisor could help you analyze and manage them. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Use SmartAsset's CD calculator to project CD earning based on deposit amount, term length, interest rate and compounding period.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages, ©iStock.com/courtneyk, ©iStock.com/

The post Fixed-Income Investments for Long-Term Investing appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.