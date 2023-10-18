Fixed Income Inflows Surge Due to Attractive Yields

2023 has been a volatile year for bonds due to a better than expected economy and hawkish Federal Reserve. Yet, inflows into bond funds are up 38% compared to this time last year at $235 billion according to Blackrock.

The firm sees fixed income demand driven by high yields and the desire to reduce portfolio volatility. Currently, the 10 year Treasury is yielding 4.6% which is 90 basis points higher than at the start of the year. In contrast, the 10 year was yielding around 1% in October 2021.

Currently, the central bank is in a ‘wait and see’ mode regarding further hikes and the duration of the current cycle. Wall Street analysts anticipate that flows should further pick up once it’s clear that the tightening cycle is over as they look to lock in yields at these levels.

In terms of fixed income ETFs, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) has been the biggest beneficiary with $17 billion of net inflows YTD despite a 13% drop. However, there is less enthusiasm for riskier fixed income due to concerns that a recession could lead to a spike in defaults as inflows into lower-rated bond funds have lagged.

Finsum: Fixed income inflows have been strong all year despite considerable volatility and uncertainty about the economy and Fed.

