Fixed Income ETFs Weekly Recap (March 7 to 11, 2022)

Rony Abboud
Fixed Income ETFs welcomed over $3.2 billion in net inflows between March 7th and March 11th and roughly $18 billion overall this year. Investors have been in a constant search for yield amid escalating conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, rising inflation, and lingering COVID-19 restrictions that still hinder many parts of the world.

America-domiciled Fixed Income ETFs had the lion's share garnering $4.6 billion of the total net inflows. Meanwhile, Europe-domiciled Fixed Income ETF witnessed net outflows of -$1.4 billion after receiving $1.6 billion in the prior week.

America's Fixed Income ETFs top fund action

Among the top inflows receivers, last week were iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, $853 million), PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS, $609 million), and JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST, $520 million). TLT, the largest recipient, seeks to tracks IDC US Treasury 20+ Year Index (4PM) and invests in U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years. TLT has a total expense ratio of 0.15% and trades primarily on the NASDAQ.

On the other hand, last week's top Fixed Income ETFs flow bleeders included SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL, -$325 million), iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB, -$309 million), Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH, -$252 million). BIL seeks to track the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index and invests in all publicly issued zero-coupon investment grade U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of fewer than 3 months and at least 1 month and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. BIL has a total expense ratio of 0.1363% and trades primarily on the NYSE Arca.

