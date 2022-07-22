Fixed Income ETFs See Most Flows

With fixed-income securities starting to look attractive again, fixed-income ETFs saw the most inflows during the week ending July 15th. Over $7.6 billion flowed into ETFs last week with over 90% ($6.9 billion) flowing into U.S. fixed income ETFs. The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) saw the highest weekly inflows with $2.4 billion. It appears investors are adding fixed income back to their portfolios as yields have risen above 3%. The June Consumer Price Index came at a scorching hot 9.1%, which means the Fed is expected to increase rates another 75 or even 100 basis points in their next meeting. This could drive bond yields even higher. That makes bonds more attractive to investors and money managers due to higher yields and lower prices which should result in more flows into fixed-income ETFs.

Finsum: Higher inflation combined with rate hikes are making fixed-income securities more attractive to investors leading resulting in fixed-income ETFs dominating fund flows.

