Fixed income ETFs Gaining Market Share But Lag Mutual Funds For Now

According to an article by Todd Rosenblum of ETFTrends, a survey of financial advisors revealed that 68% of financial advisors gain fixed income exposure for clients through bond mutual funds, followed by bond ETFs at 61% and individual bonds at 58%.

Yet, the category continues to grow at an impressive rate with about $45 billion of inflows into US-listed bond ETFs. In total, bond ETFs have $1.3 trillion in assets which comprises 20% of the overall base, indicating more room for growth.

Some of the major advantages of bond funds such as ETFs or mutual funds are increased diversification and opportunities to enhance returns which can’t be found when buying individual bonds.

Bond funds can even be bought with a specific maturity date when your client may have a need for liquidity. It also avoids the risk of a credit downgrade or default which is elevated in an individual security. Another is that bond ETFs are much more liquid and with tighter spreads than individual bonds. Additionally, many of the most liquid and popular fixed income ETFs invest in hundreds of bonds issued by high-quality companies.

Finsum: Fixed income ETFs are a fast growing category but still trail behind fixed income mutual funds in terms of popularity with advisors. However, it does offer major benefits compared to investing in individual bonds.

