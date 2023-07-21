Fixed Income ETFs for ‘Higher and Longer’ Inflation

Until a couple of months ago, the market’s consensus forecast was that inflation would gradually ebb lower as the Fed’s rate hikes would choke off economic activity, resulting in an inevitable recession. Needless to say, this scenario was very bullish for fixed income as it would let investors take advantage of higher yields and then profit from appreciation in bond prices.

Of course, reality had a different plan. Rather than a recession, we are seeing the economy continue to grow and add jobs. In fact, there is increasing evidence that the business cycle could be turning higher. Similarly, inflation has proven to be stickier than anticipated, and many believe we could be in a regime of ‘higher for longer’ inflation.

For ETF.com, Lisa Barr spoke to Monish Verma of Vardhan Wealth Management to get his insights on how to navigate this terrain. He believes that inflation will be structurally higher over the next decade which means more volatility in fixed income.

In terms of duration, he likes the short-end at the moment but recommends tactically adding longer-duration closer to the end of the year as the Fed nears the end of its hiking cycle. He also recommends fixed income ETFs that are low-cost and diversified as offering the most upside.

FinSum: Many fixed income investors were caught off guard when the economy and inflation proved to be more resilient than expected. Here are some strategies to consider if inflation continues to linger.

