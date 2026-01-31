Is This Fixed Income ETF a Buy After Symmetry Partners Initiated a Large Position Valued at Nearly $134 Million?

Key Points

Symmetry Partners acquired 2,471,670 shares of DFGP; estimated trade value $133.64 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value rose by $133.64 million, reflecting both the new stake and price movement.

The stake represents 7.91% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

DFGP enters as a notable allocation and is the fund’s second-largest reported position.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 27, 2026, Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated a new position in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), accumulating 2,471,670 shares. The estimated value of the purchase is $133.64 million, calculated using the average price during the quarter. The quarter-end position value also totaled $133.64 million, reflecting the new stake and any price changes during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position, now accounting for 7.91% of Symmetry Partners’ 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing include:

NYSEMKT:DFAC: $257.35 million (15.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DFGP: $133.64 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:MTUM: $104.27 million (6.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IUSB: $104.01 million (6.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFIC: $93.83 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of January 26, 2026, DFGP shares were priced at $54.43.

One-year total return: 5.9%; underperformed the S&P 500 by 7.38 percentage points over the same period.

Trailing twelve-month dividend yield: 3.43%; shares are 3.11% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.12 billion Price (as of market close 1/26/26) $54.43 Dividend yield 3.43% 1-year total return 5.89%

ETF snapshot

The ETF’s investment strategy seeks broad exposure to global investment-grade and select lower-rated debt securities, aiming for total return through diversified fixed income allocations.

Underlying holdings include U.S. and international bonds across government, corporate, and securitized sectors, with portfolio construction guided by credit quality and risk considerations.

Fund structure is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF offers investors diversified access to global fixed income markets, balancing investment-grade and select high-yield exposures.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment advisory firm Symmetry Partners showed strong conviction towards the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP). Not only did the company display this by initiating a position in DFGP, but that purchase was of such substantial size that the ETF catapulted to Symmetry’s number two top holding out of 205 as of the end of 2025.

DFGP is an actively-managed fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to high quality fixed income securities. It strives to deliver income through a research-focused approach rather than passively tracking an index.

It provides a compelling dividend yield of over 3%, and covers more than 1,000 securities, which delivers excellent diversification. Its expense ratio of 0.22% is not cheap, but that’s understandable given that the ETF is actively managed.

However, its inception in 2023 means the ETF has a limited performance track record to assess how it may do across various economic cycles. That did not seem to deter Symmetry Partners from initiating a big position.

DFGP may appeal to investors looking to complement their equity holdings with steady income as part of a diversified investment portfolio.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.