Fixed-Income Bond ETFs See First Outflows in Nine Weeks

According to Refinitiv Lipper’s fund flows, fixed income ETFs saw a net $4.5 billion in weekly outflows for the week ending on August 24th, 2022. This marked the group’s first weekly outflows in nine weeks. This also corresponded with bond ETF’s third straight week of average negative returns. The bond types with the largest outflows included corporate high yield ETFs with $3.0 billion in outflows, corporate investment grade ETFs with $733 million in outflows, and government Treasury ETFs with $570 million in weekly outflows. Corporate high yield ETFs had their eighth largest weekly outflows to date, while corporate investment grade ETFs saw their first week of outflows in eight weeks. However, not all fixed-income ETFs saw outflows. International & global debt ETFs saw $101 million in inflows and government mortgage ETFs saw $15 million in weekly inflows. Those were the only two fixed-income groups to report inflows.

Finsum:With fixed income ETFs seeing their third straight week of negative average returns, bond ETFs see their first outflows in nine weeks.

