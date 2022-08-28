Fixed Annuities Have Best Quarter Ever

According to LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales survey, U.S. annuity sales increased 16% to $79.4 billion during the second quarter. The top selling annuities were fixed-rated deferred annuities, which posted their best quarterly sales result ever. Sales came in at $28.7 billion, a jump of 79% from the prior year’s quarter. In fact, all fixed annuities showed positive growth. Fixed-rate deferred annuities are contracts that offer investors a fixed annual percentage yield with tax-deferred growth. They typically offer a higher rate of growth instead of an income stream over a specific period. The massive jump in sales can be attributed to the volatility in the markets this year and rising interest rates. The current average yield on a fixed-rate deferred annuity is around 3% or higher. Sales for traditional variable annuities didn't fare so well, falling 27% year over year to $16.5 billion, the lowest quarterly sales since 1995 due to market volatility. Variable annuities are tied to the market with no downside protection.

Finsum:Driven by market volatility, sales for fixed-rate deferred annuities had their highest quarter ever.

annuities

fixed annuities

variable annuities

advisors

