FIX vs. EME: Which HVAC Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?

The growing need for data centers, AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and critical facility upgrades has created a favorable backdrop for mechanical, electrical and HVAC infrastructure companies. Contractors with strong execution capabilities and exposure to these long-term investment themes are benefiting from rising project demand and expanding backlogs. Comfort Systems USA FIX and EMCOR Group EME are among the biggest beneficiaries of this trend.



Both companies provide mechanical, electrical and building services across commercial, industrial and institutional markets. They continue to report record revenues, healthy backlogs and improving profitability as customers invest in mission-critical infrastructure. Yet, despite their similarities, their growth strategies, end-market exposure and valuation profiles differ in meaningful ways.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Comfort Systems Stock

Comfort Systems has transformed itself from a traditional HVAC contractor into one of the country's leading providers of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) solutions for advanced manufacturing, semiconductor plants, AI data centers, healthcare and industrial facilities. Approximately three-fourths of its business now comes from industrial projects, giving it significant exposure to some of the fastest-growing construction markets.



The company's first-quarter 2026 results once again demonstrated exceptional execution. Revenues jumped 56% year over year to a record $2.87 billion, while earnings more than doubled to $10.51 per share. Same-store revenues increased 51%, reflecting broad-based demand rather than acquisition-driven growth. Operating cash flow reached nearly $389 million, a remarkable turnaround from the prior-year outflow, highlighting the company's strong cash-generation capabilities.



Perhaps the most encouraging indicator is backlog. Comfort Systems ended the quarter with a record backlog of $12.45 billion, nearly doubling from a year ago despite faster project execution. Management noted that recent bookings, healthy customer pipelines and persistent demand support optimism for the coming quarters. The company's exposure to technology customers remains particularly strong as AI-driven data center construction continues to accelerate.



Another competitive advantage is its growing modular construction capability. Prefabricated mechanical and electrical systems help customers shorten construction schedules while improving labor productivity, making Comfort Systems an attractive partner for large, time-sensitive projects such as semiconductor fabs and hyperscale data centers. The company also continues to benefit from onshoring investments and expanding manufacturing activity across the United States.



Profitability also continues to improve. Gross margin expanded 430 basis points (bps) year over year to 26.3%, operating margin climbed 560 bps to 17%, and both mechanical and electrical businesses posted healthy margin gains. Strong project execution, favorable project closeouts and operating leverage have supported these improvements, while management believes margins should remain within their recent strong range.



Financial strength further supports the investment case. Alongside generating robust free cash flow, Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend, reflecting management's confidence in future earnings while maintaining a strong balance sheet.



The primary challenge is valuation. After an exceptional rally, investor expectations have become very high. The company also acknowledged that revenue comparisons will become more difficult during the second half of 2026 as it laps exceptionally strong growth. Any moderation in AI-related project spending or execution delays could lead to increased share-price volatility.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

EMCOR remains one of North America's most diversified specialty contractors, providing mechanical and electrical construction, industrial services and building services across multiple end markets. This broader business mix offers greater diversification while reducing dependence on any single customer group.



The company's first-quarter 2026 results were also impressive. Revenues increased nearly 20% to a record $4.63 billion, while adjusted operating performance continued to improve across construction and services businesses. Earnings per share rose 30% year over year as disciplined execution, strong labor management and favorable project mix supported higher profitability.



Like Comfort Systems, EMCOR is benefiting significantly from AI infrastructure investments. Management highlighted exceptionally strong demand for data centers, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation projects, stating that it sees no signs of slowing activity in these markets. Mechanical construction also continues to benefit from rising liquid-cooling requirements for AI data centers, an increasingly important growth opportunity.



Importantly, EMCOR's opportunities extend well beyond AI. The company continues to win projects across healthcare, institutional facilities, water and wastewater infrastructure, manufacturing and commercial construction. This diversified project portfolio provides greater stability should any one market experience slower growth. Remaining performance obligations or RPOs reached a record $15.62 billion, providing excellent revenue visibility while reflecting strong bookings across multiple sectors.



Management's confidence is also evident in its higher 2026 guidance. EMCOR increased both revenue and earnings outlooks following first-quarter results, supported by strong execution and favorable project visibility. The balance sheet remains healthy, allowing continued investment in organic growth while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.



However, EMCOR's larger size naturally makes sustaining very high growth rates more difficult. Although AI infrastructure remains a major growth driver, the company is expected to generate considerably slower earnings growth than Comfort Systems over the next two years. Its operating margins also remain below those achieved by Comfort Systems, reflecting differences in business mix and project composition.

FIX vs. EME: Price Momentum Shows Investors' Confidence

Both stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market in 2026. Comfort Systems has surged 110.8% year to date, substantially outperforming EMCOR's still-impressive 36.7% gain. Both have also comfortably exceeded the Zacks Construction sector's 16.9% advance and the S&P 500's 9.7% rise. The stronger rally suggests investors increasingly view Comfort Systems as one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI-driven infrastructure spending.

FIX vs. EME Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Premium Valuation Reflects Higher Growth Expectations

Superior growth rarely comes cheaply. Comfort Systems currently trades at 41.46X forward 12-month earnings, well above EMCOR's 27.2X. Both stocks trade at premiums to the Zacks Construction sector average of 22.09X and the S&P 500's 21.53X.



While EMCOR offers the more attractive valuation, Comfort Systems' premium appears supported by its faster earnings growth, stronger margin expansion and exceptional backlog momentum.

FIX vs. EME Valuation – P/E F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX & EME: Earnings Estimate Trends Continue to Improve

Analysts remain optimistic about both companies. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems' 2026 EPS has increased to $43.08 from $42.74, implying 49.2% annual growth, alongside 30.5% revenue growth. Another 21.4% earnings growth is projected for 2027.

FIX EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for EMCOR's 2026 EPS have also moved higher, rising to $29.22 from $28.67 over the same period. However, projected earnings growth of 13% in 2026 and 11.2% in 2027 trails Comfort Systems by a considerable margin.

EME EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX vs. EME: Which Stock Looks Better Positioned?

Both companies remain among the highest-quality infrastructure contractors in today's market. EMCOR offers excellent diversification, record remaining performance obligations, improving guidance and a more attractive valuation. Investors seeking a relatively balanced risk-reward profile may find EMCOR appealing.



Nevertheless, Comfort Systems appears to hold the stronger long-term investment case. Its exposure to AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced industrial projects is translating into faster revenue growth, stronger margin expansion, record backlog growth and significantly higher earnings momentum. The company's superior cash generation, expanding modular construction capabilities and accelerating analyst estimate revisions further strengthen its outlook.



FIX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), appears better positioned to deliver superior long-term shareholder returns despite its richer valuation compared to EMCOR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For investors willing to pay a premium for stronger growth and industry-leading execution, Comfort Systems remains the better buy today. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.