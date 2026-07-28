Is FIX Stock Still Attractive After Its 2026 Rally and Earnings Surge?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX remains a difficult stock to dismiss after another quarter of sharp growth and operational execution.



The debate is no longer about whether the business is performing well. It is whether the valuation already discounts much of that performance after a major 2026 rally.

FIX Delivers Another Earnings and Revenue Beat

Comfort Systems reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $12.53 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.7%. Earnings rose 91.9% from $6.53 a year earlier.



Revenues of $3.27 billion exceeded the consensus mark by 11% and increased 50.3% year over year. That scale of upside explains why investor expectations have moved higher.

Comfort Systems Supports a Premium Valuation

The premium case rests on record activity, technology demand, expanding modular capacity and stronger margins. Backlog reached $14.06 billion at June 30, 2026, up 73% year over year.



The balance sheet also supports the story. Comfort Systems ended June 2026 with $1.85 billion in cash, roughly $54 million of total debt and $1.53 billion of operating cash flow for the first half.

FIX Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

FIX trades at 35.51X forward 12-month earnings, above 27.9X for its sub-industry, 20.66X for its sector and 20.11X for the S&P 500.



That multiple is also well above its five-year median of 22.67X. The $1,834 price target offers only modest upside from the reported $1,730.42 share price.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems Must Clear High Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 2026 revenues of $12.42 billion and earnings of $43.09 per share. Those figures imply growth of 36.5% and 49.2%, respectively.



The risk is execution. Tougher second-half comparisons, slower backlog conversion or weaker incremental margins could pressure the shares, while elevated capital spending and labor constraints raise the operating threshold.

FIX Offers Growth With Concentration Risk

Technology customers represented 58.7% of second-quarter revenues, up from 43% a year earlier. New construction accounted for 75.1% of revenues, underscoring the company’s exposure to large capital projects.



This mix supports growth but increases sensitivity to data center capital budgets, customer schedules, power availability and large-customer spending cycles. Delays can matter even when underlying demand remains favorable.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME provides a relevant industry comparison because it also operates in mechanical and electrical construction services and serves mission-critical data center markets. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is another useful reference point for investors following infrastructure demand tied to electric power and communications networks.

Comfort Systems Scores Favor Selectivity

The bottom line is that Comfort Systems still offers a strong operating profile, but the stock price leaves less margin for disappointment. Growth remains the clearest part of the story, while valuation and execution risk argue for selectivity.



FIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), supporting a neutral near-term stance rather than an aggressive entry signal. The Growth Score of A and VGM Score of B point to favorable growth and combined style characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of D sends a different message. For investors drawn to FIX’s earnings momentum, price discipline remains important after the stock’s sharp advance.

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This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.