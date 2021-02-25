Fix Price value put at up to $11.6 bln by arranger VTB -sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published

Fix Price's equity value was put at between 752 billion and 854 billion roubles ($10.2-11.6 billion) by VTB Capital, one of the banks arranging the Russian retailer's initial public offering (IPO), two financial market sources said.

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fix Price's equity value was put at between 752 billion and 854 billion roubles ($10.2-11.6 billion) by VTB Capital, one of the banks arranging the Russian retailer's initial public offering (IPO), two financial market sources said.

Fix Price, which sells low-priced goods in walk-in shops and on line, plans to offer existing shares during its IPO. VTB Capital did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The company aims to raise around $1 billion and the pricing is expected by March 6, sources have said. BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are arranging the deal, Fix Price has said.

($1 = 73.5360 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More