FIW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.52, changing hands as high as $82.76 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.47 per share, with $95.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.74.

