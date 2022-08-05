FIVN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.57, changing hands as high as $118.26 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $80.52 per share, with $206.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.27.

