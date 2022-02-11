FIVG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the FIVG ETF (Symbol: FIVG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.27, changing hands as low as $37.21 per share. FIVG shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.18 per share, with $42.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.