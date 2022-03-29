FIVG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FIVG ETF (Symbol: FIVG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.40, changing hands as high as $38.66 per share. FIVG shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.34 per share, with $42.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.44.

