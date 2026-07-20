FIVE's Pricing Simplification Makes Shopping Easier & Drives Growth

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is making meaningful progress with its pricing simplification strategy, an initiative designed to create a more intuitive shopping experience while reinforcing its value proposition. Management believes that simpler pricing, paired with stronger merchandising, is making stores easier to navigate, boosting customer engagement and supporting sustainable long-term sales growth.



A major step in this effort was eliminating the standalone Five Beyond section. Instead of placing products priced above $5 in a separate area, the retailer now integrates them into the respective merchandise worlds. For example, a $35 floor mirror is displayed in the Room section rather than a dedicated premium space. Management said this better aligns with how customers shop, improves product visibility and has led to stronger performance for higher-priced merchandise.



The company has also streamlined its pricing architecture while staying true to its value roots. More than 80% of Five Below's assortment remains priced at $5 and below, while products above that level are introduced selectively and must deliver meaningful "wow value" through quality, functionality or trend appeal. Management noted that customers have embraced these offerings because they provide compelling value rather than simply carrying higher prices.



Pricing simplification is supported by broader store enhancements, including improved visual merchandising, stronger in-stock positions and six seasonal "curtain-up" moments that showcase curated product stories. These initiatives are making stores easier and more enjoyable to shop while encouraging customers to explore multiple merchandise categories during each visit.



The strategy is delivering tangible results. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Five Below posted a 22.7% comparable sales increase, driven primarily by a 19% rise in transactions, with 15 of its 18 merchandising departments reporting positive comparable sales growth. Five Below expects fiscal 2026 comparable sales growth of 6-8%, reflecting management's confidence that its customer-centric initiatives, including pricing simplification, will continue supporting demand.

ULTA & BBWI’s Pricing Strategy vs. FIVE

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is maintaining a balanced pricing strategy that emphasizes value without sacrificing its premium positioning. As consumers remain increasingly value-focused, Ulta Beauty is leveraging its broad assortment spanning mass and prestige brands, targeted promotions and personalized loyalty rewards to offer options for every budget. Rather than relying on broad discounting, Ulta Beauty is using data-driven offers and competitive pricing across its portfolio to strengthen customer engagement, protect merchandise margins and support long-term profitable growth.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is pursuing a disciplined pricing strategy centered on delivering stronger value through product innovation rather than deeper promotions. Bath & Body Works believes value extends beyond price, emphasizing higher-quality products, clearer consumer benefits and premium fragrance experiences to support pricing power. At the same time, Bath & Body Works is maintaining a promotional cadence similar to last year while focusing on innovation-led pricing, helping improve average unit retail without compromising brand equity or long-term profitability.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

FIVE shares have rallied 44.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Five Below is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.22X, up from the industry average of 1.57X. It has a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 35.1%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 9.9%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 5 cents and 10 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



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Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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