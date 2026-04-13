FIVE's New Store Productivity Strengthens Long-Term Growth Outlook

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is improving store productivity, which is emerging as a major pillar of its long-term growth strategy, reinforcing confidence in the company’s expansion runway. Management highlighted that newly opened locations are delivering strong early performance, supported by disciplined site selection, better execution and stronger customer engagement.



The strength was visible in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, when FIVE opened 14 net new stores across eight states, supporting sales momentum and market expansion.



The company ended fiscal 2025 with 1,921 stores across 46 states, reflecting 8.5% year-over-year store count growth after opening 150 net new stores. Management emphasized that store growth is now being approached with greater discipline, prioritizing quality over pace. This sharper focus on selecting the right locations and executing impactful grand openings has significantly improved productivity at newer stores, helping boost returns on capital and supporting sustainable expansion.



A notable proof point came from the Pacific Northwest, where eight record-breaking grand openings in the fiscal fourth quarter exceeded expectations. Performance remained broad-based across all store vintages and districts, highlighting that newer stores are contributing meaningfully alongside mature locations.



Importantly, FIVE continues to see substantial white-space opportunity for expansion across the United States. The company plans 150 net new store openings for fiscal 2026, supported by ongoing investments in supply-chain capacity and technology infrastructure. This measured yet steady expansion strategy supports sustainable productivity gains across the store base.



Management remains optimistic that stronger store productivity, combined with disciplined site selection and consistent execution, will support durable growth. For fiscal 2026, FIVE expects net sales of $5.2-$5.3 billion, indicating 10% growth at the mid-point, reinforcing confidence in its long-term store expansion and productivity-driven growth strategy.

BBWI & BBW’s Store Expansion Strategy vs. FIVE

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is guiding for 1% square footage growth in 2026, reflecting a disciplined and productivity-focused store expansion strategy. In 2025, Bath & Body Works opened 32 net new stores in North America, while international partners added 44 net new stores, taking the international store base to 573 locations.



Looking ahead, management expects international partners to accelerate expansion with at least 60 net new store openings. In contrast, store optimization initiatives, such as a 10% SKU reduction and improved in-store navigation, are expected to support Bath & Body Works’ stronger traffic and productivity, with benefits building in the back half of 2026 and into 2027.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW is accelerating its global expansion through a mix of corporate, partner-operated and franchise stores, with plans to open at least 50 net new locations in 2026, mostly via its asset-light international partner-operated model.



Build-A-Bear has already expanded to 36 countries, underscoring its strong global growth runway. At the same time, Build-A-Bear is enhancing its store strategy with next-generation experiential formats, including the upcoming multi-level ICON Park store in Orlando focused on customization and immersive guest experiences, which should support stronger traffic and long-term productivity.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Five Below has seen its shares skyrocket 242% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FIVE is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.23X, up from the industry average of 1.70X. FIVE carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 19.2%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 14.5%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by $1.01 and $1.69, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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