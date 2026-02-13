Fiverr Stock Before Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?

Fiverr International FVRR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects net sales between $104.3 million and $112.3 million, suggesting 1% to 8% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The wider-than-normal range reflected elevated macroeconomic uncertainty.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $108.71 billion, indicating growth of 4.86% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates growth of 18.75% from the year-ago quarter.



FVRR’s Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters, while missing the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 1.48%.

Earnings Whispers for FVRR

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FVRR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping FVRR’s Q4 Results

Several developments during the fourth quarter are expected to have influenced Fiverr's performance. The AI-focused restructuring announced in September 2025, which eliminated approximately 250 positions or 30% of the workforce, is likely to have contributed to improved profitability and margin expansion in the quarter.



For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA is projected between $23.9 million and $27.9 million, with a 24% margin at the midpoint.



In October, Fiverr released its Next Gen of Work survey and celebrated International Freelancer Day with community engagement initiatives. In December, the company published its annual Freelance Economic Impact Report, highlighting that the U.S. independent professional workforce grew 4.3% to an estimated 6.9 million. Additionally, Fiverr's Fall 2025 Business Trends Index revealed that demand for AI video creators surged 66% over the prior six months, with searches for AI automation rising 136% and prompt engineering growing 76%. These trends suggested continued momentum in AI-related service categories on the platform. However, the persistent decline in active buyers and the moderation of services revenue growth as Fiverr lapped acquisition-related comparisons are likely to have remained headwinds.

FVRR Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Fiverr shares have plunged 36% over the trailing six months, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s decline of 1.6% and 12.8%, respectively. Over the same period, shares of Upwork UPWK, Adecco AHEXY and DoorDash DASH were down 1.8%, 14.9% and 33.5%, respectively. FVRR’s underperformance reflects a challenging macroeconomic environment that pressures small and medium-sized business spending, alongside a transitional phase as the company shifted its focus toward higher-value projects while scaling AI-powered marketplace capabilities.

FVRR’s 6-Month Price Performance



FVRR shares are trading undervalued as suggested by a Value Score of B. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 1.08x, representing a discount to the industry average of 1.86x

FVRR’s Valuation



Investment Thesis

Fiverr's discounted valuation, with shares trading well below the sector and industry, reflected investor concerns over declining active buyers and intensifying competition from platforms like Upwork and emerging AI-powered freelance marketplaces. The company's AI-first restructuring and expanding services revenues offered a path toward improved profitability, with management targeting a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2026. The persistent contraction in the buyer base, moderating services revenue growth as acquisition comparisons normalized, and a wide fourth-quarter 2025 guidance range of $104.3 million to $112.3 million underscored lingering uncertainty. Investors should weigh the margin expansion potential against competitive pressures and macroeconomic headwinds before committing capital.

Conclusion

Fiverr's AI-driven transformation and margin expansion efforts positioned the company for long-term improvement, but near-term uncertainties surrounding active buyer declines, competitive pressures, and a wide fourth-quarter 2025 revenue guidance range warranted a cautious approach. With results scheduled for Feb. 18, 2026, existing investors may consider holding their positions, while prospective buyers could benefit from waiting for greater clarity on marketplace recovery trends before establishing new positions.

