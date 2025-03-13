Fiverr Rises 17% in a Year: Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

Fiverr International FVRR shares have risen 17.2% in the trailing 12 months compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 12.8% and the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s appreciation of 18.3%.



FVRR has outperformed peers like Etsy ETSY, Solo Brands DTC and Maplebear Inc CART. ETSY and DTC shares have plunged 35.6% and 72.8%, respectively, while CART has returned 9.4% in the same time frame.



The company has been benefiting from the integration of AI tools in its new products to help freelancers work. Additionally, its acquisition of AutoDS helped expand its service offerings and revenue potential. Let us take a deeper look at how Fiverr is riding on these advancements, making it a compelling buy opportunity for the stock.

FVRR’s Use of AI in Product Releases

Fiverr launched Fiverr Go, which is an open platform for personalized AI tools that include the AI Creation Model and the Personalized AI Assistant. The AI Creation Model lets creators train AI on their own work, control their creative process and set prices. Complementing this, the Personal AI Assistant improves the freelancers’ communication with potential clients, automates tasks, and offers business insights to support growth. It adapts to freelancers' preferences by analysing past interactions. This move will boost the company’s top line as freelancers seeking AI-enhanced services will be encouraged to subscribe to the service.

Fiverr International Price and Consensus

Fiverr International price-consensus-chart | Fiverr International Quote

Fiverr also released a tool called Dynamic Matching, an AI-assisted matching tool that helps customers write and refine their project description, inviting accurately matched freelancers to make an offer for the project.

FVRR’s AutoDS Acquisition Aids the Top Line

FVRR’s acquisition of AutoDS, which provides a subscription-based end-to-end solution for dropshippers, including product research and sourcing and inventory management, added a new revenue stream for the company.

The strong growth momentum in AutoDS drove growth in Fiverr’s revenues in 2024. It helped the company expand beyond traditional freelancing and develop a presence in e-Commerce and dropshipping.

FVRR’s 2025 Guidance Indicates YoY Gains

For fiscal 2025, FVRR expects revenues between $422 million and $438 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8-12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $432.11 million, indicating 10.38% growth on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $2.92 per share, which has been revised upward by 14 cents over the past 30 days. It indicates year-over-year growth of 22.69%.



FVRR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and missed once, with the negative average surprise being 1.01%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Here’s Why You Should Buy FVRR Stock Now

Fiverr is leveraging AI with tools like Fiverr Go and Dynamic Matching to boost efficiency and freelancer productivity, while its AutoDS acquisition has diversified its revenue streams.



Fiverr’s Business service enables companies to hire curated freelancers, securing higher-value contracts and attracting larger enterprises beyond individual freelancers. The company thrives on a booming freelance economy and the remote work trend, making its business model resilient even in downturns. Additionally, recurring subscription revenues enhance its financial stability. With a diverse service portfolio and rising demand, Fiverr is well-positioned for sustained revenue growth and profitability, making it a compelling investment opportunity.



FVRR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.