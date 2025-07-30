Fiverr Q2 Net Income Down, Adj. Income Up; Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), an online marketplace for selling goods and services, on Wednesday announced that its net income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased, but adjusted net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased to $3.19 million from $3.27 million in the same period last year.

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shares was $0.09 versus $0.08 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $27.45 million from $23.83 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary was $0.69, versus $0.58 last year.

Nine Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $21.45 million from $17.85 million in the same period last year.

Operating loss narrowed to $1.99 million from $2.30 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased 14.8 percent to $108.65 million from $94.66 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company provided third-quarter guidance, expected revenue to range between $105 million and $110 million, representing 5% to 10% year-over-year growth.

And adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is anticipated to range between $21.5 million and $23.5 million.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue to range between $425 million and $438 million, representing 9% to 12% year-over-year growth.

The adjusted EBITDA full year 2025 is also reaffirmed, expecting to range from $84 million to $90 million.

On Tuesday, Fiverr International closed trading 1.30% lesser at $25.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.