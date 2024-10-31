News & Insights

Stocks

Fiverr price target raised to $39 from $36 at Citi

October 31, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Fiverr (FVRR) to $39 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fiverr reported better than expected Q3 results and Q4 guidance, driven by a somewhat stabilizing macro in September and October, improving traction from its High Quality Buyers, and take rate expansion as adoption of value added services continues to grow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FVRR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FVRR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.