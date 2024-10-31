Fiverr price target raised to $39 from $36 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Fiverr (FVRR) to $39 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fiverr reported better than expected Q3 results and Q4 guidance, driven by a somewhat stabilizing macro in September and October, improving traction from its High Quality Buyers, and take rate expansion as adoption of value added services continues to grow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

