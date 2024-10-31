Fiverr price target raised to $36 from $32 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone raised the firm’s price target on Fiverr (FVRR) to $36 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Fiverr reported a slight beat and raise quarter as revenue and EBITDA came in 3% and 8% above consensus, and the firm raised its 2025 and 2026 EBITDA projections by 10% and 12% respectively, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Fiverr saw signs of stabilization in September and October, while continuing to make progress on monetization as it believes take rates have room to expand further, the firm says, adding that it is increasingly confident that Fiverr is well-positioned to outperform expectations.

