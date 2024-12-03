Fiverr launches Nonprofit Hub

Fiverr (FVRR) launched today its first-ever Nonprofit Hub, Fiverr for Nonprofits, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, to meet the evolving operational needs of the growing nonprofit sector. The new hub will offer discounts to nonprofits using the Fiverr platform, spotlight specialized freelance talent, provide helpful resources and case studies, and support organizations as they navigate their growth plans in 2025 and beyond.
