Fiverr Launches Fiverr Go: An Innovative AI Platform Empowering Creators and Redefining Creative Ownership

Fiverr launches Fiverr Go, an AI platform promoting creator rights and enhancing freelance businesses sustainably.

Fiverr has launched Fiverr Go, an innovative AI platform aimed at redefining the relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence. This platform focuses on creator rights, ensuring that creators receive proper credit and compensation while helping them scale their businesses. Fiverr Go features a Personal AI Creation Model, allowing users to train AI on their own work, and a Personal AI Assistant to streamline client interactions and provide business insights. The platform, which will initially serve vetted top freelancers in various creative fields, is part of Fiverr's broader commitment to empower freelancers, including the upcoming Freelancer Equity Program that will give top performers shares in the company. CEO Micha Kaufman emphasized that Fiverr Go is designed to support rather than exploit creators, establishing a new paradigm where AI enhances human creativity without compromising financial or creative integrity.

Potential Positives

Fiverr Go introduces a sustainable AI platform that enhances creator rights and provides tools for freelancers to scale their businesses effectively.

The upcoming Freelancer Equity Program allows top-performing freelancers to earn shares in Fiverr, creating an incentive for quality work and loyalty to the platform.

Fiverr Go enables creators to maintain complete control over their creative work and benefits directly from their AI-enhanced capabilities, further protecting their interests in an evolving landscape.

The platform supports an open environment for developers, fostering innovation and potential revenue streams through advanced AI applications tailored to freelancers' needs.

Potential Negatives

While Fiverr Go is positioned as a positive advancement for creators, the press release does not address any potential challenges or criticisms of AI technologies, which could undermine trust in the platform.

By limiting initial access to top, vetted freelancers, Fiverr risks alienating a broader community of creators who may feel excluded from the benefits of the new platform.

The announcement of the Freelancer Equity Program, while potentially beneficial, raises questions about how it will be implemented and who qualifies as a "top-performing freelancer," which could lead to perceptions of unfairness or favoritism.

FAQ

What is Fiverr Go?

Fiverr Go is a new AI platform designed to protect creator rights while enhancing their creative processes and businesses.

How does Fiverr Go benefit freelancers?

Fiverr Go empowers freelancers by ensuring they receive proper credit, compensation, and offers tools to scale their work effectively.

What is the Personal AI Creation Model?

The Personal AI Creation Model allows creators to train AI on their own work, maintaining control over their creative rights.

What is the Freelancer Equity Program?

The Freelancer Equity Program will grant top-performing freelancers shares in Fiverr, recognizing their contributions to the company's success.

Is Fiverr Go open to all freelancers?

Initially, Fiverr Go will be available only to top, vetted freelancers with proven creative excellence on the platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Fiverr





(NYSE: FVRR) today announced the launch of





Fiverr Go





, a groundbreaking AI platform that fundamentally reimagines the relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence. As AI increasingly harvests creative work without compensation or recognition, Fiverr Go introduces a sustainable, human-centric model that protects and amplifies creator rights while helping them scale their businesses.





In an era where AI tools often exploit human creativity without proper attribution or compensation, Fiverr sees a critical opportunity to reshape this dynamic. The company's vision, showcased in





a short iconic video





at the launch event of Fiverr Go, represents a decisive step toward ensuring that AI serves to enhance rather than diminish human creative potential.





"We built Fiverr Go to ensure creators remain at the center of the creative economy," said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. "This isn't just another AI platform—it's a fundamental reimagining of how AI and human creativity can work together. Instead of letting creators be exploited, Fiverr Go ensures they receive proper credit and compensation while giving them unprecedented tools to scale their work. This is about making our freelancers irreplaceable, not obsolete."





In a significant move that further demonstrates its commitment to empowering freelancers, Fiverr also announced its upcoming



Freelancer Equity Program



, an industry-first initiative designed to give top-performing freelancers shares in the Company. "Freelancers are the backbone of today's economy and the heart of Fiverr's success," Kaufman added. "With this initiative, we're ensuring they're not just shaping the future of work—they own a piece of it."





Leveraging its unparalleled foundation of over 6.5 billion interactions and nearly 150 million transactions across the marketplace,



Fiverr Go



combines two powerful offerings designed to address the challenges creators face in today's AI-driven landscape. The



Personal AI Creation Model



allows creators to train AI exclusively on their own body of work, maintaining complete control over their creative process and rights. Creators configure their models, set their prices, and retain ownership of their creative work, ensuring they benefit directly from their AI-enhanced capabilities.





Complementing this, the



Personal AI Assistant



analyzes past interactions to become uniquely tailored to each freelancer's preferences and chosen settings. It can enhance communication with potential clients, handle routine tasks, and provide actionable business insights, effectively becoming the creator's business partner.





With Fiverr's data showing how critical the first three minutes are for closing sales, this tool ensures freelancers never miss an opportunity, even when offline.





"The launch of Fiverr Go represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of creative work," continued Kaufman. "We're not just providing tools—we're establishing a new paradigm where AI amplifies human creativity while preserving its essential value. This platform gives creators the power to scale their work without compromising their creative integrity or financial interests."





At launch, Fiverr Go will be available across several creative service categories, including voiceover, songwriting, graphic design, illustration, copywriting, and digital marketing. To ensure high-quality adoption and results, initial access will be limited to top, vetted freelancers with proven track records of creative excellence on the platform.





Dee Smith, a voice-over artist who has earned nearly half a million dollars on the platform since 2021, shares his enthusiasm: "Becoming a freelancer on Fiverr has completely changed my life. With Fiverr Go, I'm excited about the opportunity to expand my business in ways that were simply not possible before. This technology is going to take things to a whole new level while ensuring I maintain control over my creative work."





But we’re not stopping there. As Fiverr introduces its breakthrough personalized AI technology, the company also announced that Fiverr Go will be an open platform for developers that will allow model developers and AI engineers to develop real-world AI applications running on Fiverr’s data, the most extensive transactional data set in existence today. This enables developers to deploy advanced agents and APIs not only to address simple tasks but also the most complex ones, as well, giving developers the opportunity to make money from their applications while offering the most advanced tools to freelancers to take their businesses to the next level.





More details about Fiverr’s upcoming Freelancer Equity Program, coming soon. To learn more about Fiverr Go, see





here





.







About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world creates and works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 types of skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.





Join the movement that is shaping the future of work. Visit



fiverr.com



, and follow



our blog



and social channels on



Instagram



and



Facebook



.







Press Contacts:







Jenny Chang





Tommy Lee









press@fiverr.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a62f7fe-e137-4a41-8b12-72d18ca3be42





