FIVERR INTL LTD (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FIVERR INTL LTD (FVRR) closed at $241.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.99%.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.95 million, up 82.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FVRR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 314.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.6.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FIVERR INTL LTD (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.