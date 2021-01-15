FIVERR INTL LTD (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FIVERR INTL LTD (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $267.13, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FVRR to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $53.95 million, up 82.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FVRR has a Forward P/E ratio of 358.47 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.04.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

