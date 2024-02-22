Fiverr International Slips

(RTTNews) - Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the fourth quarter revenues missed estimates.

The quarterly revenues were $91.5 million, up 10.1 percent from the previous year. However, analysts were expecting $92.55 million.

Currently, shares are at $23.06, down 10.97 percent from the previous close of $25.89 on a volume of 934,265.

