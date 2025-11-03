Fiverr International Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Is the Stock a Buy?

Fiverr International FVRR is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues to be between $105 million and $110 million, representing year-over-year growth of 5% to 10%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21.5 million to $23.5 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $108.04 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8.44%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate reflects year-over-year growth of 9.38%.



Over the trailing four quarters, FVRR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed in the remaining three, the average negative surprise being 3.17%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of FVRR’s Q3 Results

Fiverr International is expected to have benefited in the third quarter of 2025 from accelerating demand across AI-related categories such as AI agents, workflow automation and “vibe coding.” These fast-growing sectors are driving strong gross merchandise value growth in high-value verticals, including technology, digital marketing and video/animation. Management noted surging client adoption of AI-enabled services and continued catalog expansion, positioning the company to capture larger, more complex projects and support sustained marketplace monetization during the quarter.



Fiverr International's Pro Managed Services segment is steadily gaining popularity, driven by the growing demand for high-value, full-scope projects from high-spending and repeat clients. These larger contracts are driving higher average order values and deepening client relationships. Execution remained stable in the second quarter, with a consistent flow of new contracts and repeat business. The company is likely to have benefited in the third quarter of 2025 from this upmarket expansion, which strengthens monetization and enhances marketplace stability.



Fiverr International’s ongoing product innovation is expected to have contributed positively in the third quarter of 2025. The company’s enhanced Dynamic Matching engine, powered by advanced LLMs and enriched seller data, continued to improve offer-to-order conversion. At the same time, Fiverr Go’s Personal Assistant gained traction as it expanded beyond administrative tasks to support seller marketing and buyer outreach. These upgrades likely strengthened marketplace efficiency and engagement during the quarter.



Fiverr International’s shrinking buyer base and soft marketplace trends are expected to have weighed on its performance in the third quarter of 2025. Annual active buyers declined approximately 11% year over year to 3.4 million in the second quarter, while marketplace revenues fell 2%. Moreover, management cautioned that marketplace revenues for the second half of 2025 could remain flat to slightly negative year over year. This persistent buyer weakness and muted spending activity are likely to have hurt FVRR’s top-line momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About FVRR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr International this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Fiverr International currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

