Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$190m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.46 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FVRR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Fiverr International's eight analysts is for revenues of US$269.7m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Fiverr International forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.13 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$259.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a pretty serious reduction to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The analysts also upgraded Fiverr International's price target 43% to US$310, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fiverr International at US$335 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$185. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 42%, in line with its 39% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that Fiverr International is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fiverr International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Fiverr International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fiverr International you should be aware of.

