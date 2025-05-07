Fiverr International Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results, Exceeding Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Fiverr Q1 2025 results show increased revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, alongside growth in services and positive AI product enthusiasm.

Quiver AI Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. reported a strong start to 2025, with revenue of $107.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA surpassing guidance, attributed to effective execution in Marketplace, significant growth in services revenue, and expansion in AI products. The launch of Fiverr Go has spurred enthusiasm, leading to faster buyer conversions and enhanced decision-making for buyers. Additionally, Fiverr Pro is gaining traction with long-term contracts across various fields, reinforcing a successful land-and-expand strategy. Looking ahead, the company has raised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, driven by confidence stemming from first-quarter performance and stability amid a volatile macro environment. Overall, Fiverr is focused on profitable growth and strategic investments in technology as it navigates the continuing challenges in the market.

Potential Positives

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, representing a 14.6% increase year-over-year, which exceeds expectations.

Services revenue saw substantial growth, increasing 94.0% year-over-year to $29.5 million, highlighting the company's success in expanding service offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $19.4 million, with a margin increase to 18.1%, indicating stronger operational efficiency and profitability.

The company raised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 based on strong performance, reflecting a confident outlook for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Marketplace revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.8% year over year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining user engagement or attracting new customers.

Annual active buyers decreased by 10.6% compared to the previous year, which could be a concerning trend for the company's growth and market presence.

GAAP gross margin decreased by 250 basis points year over year, signaling possible cost management issues that could impact profitability.

FAQ

What are the financial highlights for Fiverr in Q1 2025?

Fiverr reported Q1 2025 revenue of $107.2 million, a 14.6% increase year over year, with significant services revenue growth.

How did Fiverr Go impact buyer conversion rates?

Fiverr Go has improved buyer conversion, allowing them to make quicker and higher-quality purchase decisions since its launch.

What is the outlook for Fiverr in 2025?

Fiverr raised its 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, indicating strong confidence in ongoing business performance amidst economic challenges.

What trends are seen in Fiverr's upmarket efforts?

Fiverr's upmarket efforts gained traction with several multi-month contracts across diverse sectors like app development and digital marketing.

How does Fiverr define annual active buyers?

Annual active buyers are defined as users who have ordered a Gig within the last 12 months, regardless of cancellations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FVRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $FVRR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FVRR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FVRR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FVRR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FVRR forecast page.

Full Release







Strong start to the year:



Both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA came in above the midpoint of our guidance as we delivered strong execution, driving stable Marketplace performance, robust Services revenue growth, and high-velocity product expansion in AI products.



Both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA came in above the midpoint of our guidance as we delivered strong execution, driving stable Marketplace performance, robust Services revenue growth, and high-velocity product expansion in AI products.





Fiverr Go leads to faster and better conversion:



Following the launch event in February, Fiverr Go continues to garner significant enthusiasm and drive forward-looking AI discussions among our talent community. Personal Assistant shows tremendous potential in helping sellers close deals and doing it faster, while Creation Model helps buyers make better purchase decisions and strengthens high-quality sellers’ visibility and exposure.



Following the launch event in February, Fiverr Go continues to garner significant enthusiasm and drive forward-looking AI discussions among our talent community. Personal Assistant shows tremendous potential in helping sellers close deals and doing it faster, while Creation Model helps buyers make better purchase decisions and strengthens high-quality sellers’ visibility and exposure.





Fiverr Pro gaining traction for larger fulfillment:



We signed a few six-digit, multi-month contracts spanning across writing, app development, video production and digital marketing use cases. These long-term relationships continue to strengthen our land-and-expand playbook where customers expand their use cases with Fiverr Pro offerings after individual team members find initial success on the marketplace.



We signed a few six-digit, multi-month contracts spanning across writing, app development, video production and digital marketing use cases. These long-term relationships continue to strengthen our land-and-expand playbook where customers expand their use cases with Fiverr Pro offerings after individual team members find initial success on the marketplace.





Positive outlook for 2025:



We are raising the low end of revenue guidance for 2025 given flow-through from the first quarter. We are also raising the low end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 based on the strong incremental margin of our business and the timing of expense spending. Overall, we remain confident and prudent in forecasting our business as we navigate through a volatile macro environment.







NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Additional operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at





investors.fiverr.com





.





“The year started off on a strong note with focused execution, as revenue and margins came in ahead of expectations. We continue to deliver stable Marketplace performance, robust Services revenue growth, and rapid AI product expansion. Following our recent successful Fiverr Go launch, we are seeing positive signs on buyer conversion, with buyers converting more and faster, as well as making more quality purchase decisions,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “We are encouraged by the traction across our upmarket efforts, and look forward to making further strategic investments in AI throughout the year to drive long-term upside.”





"We are proud to deliver double-digit revenue growth, while our expense discipline and capital allocation strategy remain steady. As we prioritize profitable growth, strong cash flow generation, capital return to shareholders, and M&A opportunities, we are on track to achieve our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow three-year targets” said Ofer Katz, President and CFO of Fiverr. “Our updated guidance reflects confidence and prudence in forecasting our business through a volatile macro environment.”











First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, compared to $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.6% year over year.



Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, compared to $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.6% year over year.



Marketplace revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $77.7 million, compared to $78.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year.



Marketplace revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $77.7 million, compared to $78.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year.



Annual active buyers



1



as of March 31, 2025 was 3.5 million, compared to 4.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decline of 10.6% year over year.



Annual active buyers as of March 31, 2025 was 3.5 million, compared to 4.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decline of 10.6% year over year.



Annual spend per buyer



1



as of March 31, 2025 reached $309, compared to $284 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 8.8% year over year.



Annual spend per buyer as of March 31, 2025 reached $309, compared to $284 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 8.8% year over year.



Marketplace take rate



1



for the period ended March 31, 2025 was 27.7%, up from 27.5% for the period ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 20 basis points year over year.



Marketplace take rate for the period ended March 31, 2025 was 27.7%, up from 27.5% for the period ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 20 basis points year over year.



Services revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $29.5 million, compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 94.0% year over year.



Services revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $29.5 million, compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 94.0% year over year.



GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 81.0%, a decrease of 250 basis points from 83.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin



1



in the first quarter of 2025 was 84.4%, a decrease of 50 basis points from 84.9% in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 81.0%, a decrease of 250 basis points from 83.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 84.4%, a decrease of 50 basis points from 84.9% in the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted net income per share, consistent with the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted net income per share, consistent with the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income



1



in the first quarter of 2025 was $25.0 million, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share



1



and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share



1



, compared to $21.7 million non-GAAP net income



1



, or $0.56 basic non-GAAP net income per share



1



and $0.52 diluted non-GAAP net income per share



1



, in the first quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $25.0 million, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $21.7 million non-GAAP net income , or $0.56 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.52 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , in the first quarter of 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $28.3 million, compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 33.6% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $28.3 million, compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 33.6% year over year.



Free cash flow



1



in the first quarter of 2025 was $27.4 million, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.6% year over year.



Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was $27.4 million, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.6% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



in the first quarter of 2025 was $19.4 million, compared to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin



1



was 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 100 basis points improvement year over year.









Financial Outlook







Our Q2’25 and full-year 2025 guidance reflect the recent trends in our marketplace.















Q2 2025









FY 2025













Revenue









$105 - $109 million









$425 - $438 million











y/y growth





11% - 15% y/y growth





9% - 12% y/y growth











Adjusted EBITDA







(









1)











$20.0 - $22.0 million









$84 - $90 million

















Conference Call and Webcast Details







Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s





Investor Relations website





. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. To participate in the conference call, please register using the link





here





.







About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.





From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.





Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at





fiverr.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





,





TikTok,





and





Facebook





.





Investor Relations:





Jinjin Qian









investors@fiverr.com









Press:





Jenny Chang









press@fiverr.com









Source: Fiverr International Ltd.











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)













































March 31,













December 31,

























2025





















2024

























(Unaudited)













(Audited)













Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





187,104













$





133,472













Marketable securities













315,025

















288,947













User funds













167,049

















153,309













Bank deposits













145,500

















144,843













Restricted deposit













1,315

















1,315













Other receivables













31,179

















34,198















Total current assets















847,172

















756,084





































Long-term assets:

























Marketable securities













69,716

















122,009













Property and equipment, net













4,208

















4,271













Operating lease right of use asset













4,481

















5,122













Intangible assets, net













38,742

















41,882













Goodwill













110,218

















110,218













Other non-current assets













31,023

















30,388















Total long-term assets















258,388

















313,890







































TOTAL ASSETS











$





1,105,560













$





1,069,974







































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Current liabilities:

























Trade payables









$





6,947













$





5,533













User accounts













154,626

















141,691













Deferred revenue













22,002

















20,090













Other account payables and accrued expenses













59,096

















57,167













Operating lease liabilities













2,567

















2,608













Convertible notes, net













458,501

















457,860















Total current liabilities















703,739

















684,949





































Long-term liabilities:

























Operating lease liabilities













2,074

















2,747













Other non-current liabilities













21,139

















19,628















Total long-term liabilities















23,213

















22,375







































TOTAL LIABILITIES











$





726,952













$





707,324







































Shareholders' equity:



























Share capital and additional paid-in capital













743,289

















727,176













Accumulated deficit













(365,395





)













(366,193





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













714

















1,667















Total shareholders' equity















378,608

















362,650







































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





1,105,560













$





1,069,974



















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(Unaudited)











Revenue





$





107,184













$





93,524













Cost of revenue









20,396

















15,448













Gross profit









86,788









-









78,076

































Operating expenses:





















Research and development









23,627

















23,633













Sales and marketing









47,390

















42,152













General and administrative









20,966

















16,451













Total operating expenses









91,983

















82,236













Operating loss









(5,195





)













(4,160





)









Financial income (expenses), net









7,325

















6,661













Income before taxes on income









2,130

















2,501













Tax benefit (taxes on income)









(1,332





)













(1,713





)









Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





798













$





788













Basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





0.02













$





0.02













Basic weighted average ordinary shares









36,019,143

















38,756,151













Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





0.02













$





0.02













Diluted weighted average ordinary shares









37,292,846

















39,604,979















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(Unaudited)













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





798













$





788













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









4,284

















1,150













Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net









(67





)













(1,094





)









Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes









641

















637













Shared-based compensation









15,754

















19,020













Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net









1

















111













Revaluation of Earn-out









3,262

















-













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















User funds









(13,740





)













(11,620





)









Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities









(73





)













(98





)









Other receivables









431

















(2,976





)









Trade payables









1,304

















(828





)









Deferred revenue









1,912

















1,895













User accounts









12,935

















9,923













Account payable, accrued expenses and other









1,023

















4,265













Non-current liabilities









(156





)













23













Net cash provided by operating activities









28,309

















21,196



































Investing Activities:























Investment in marketable securities









(55,652





)













(30,734





)









Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









83,169

















40,085













Investment in short-term bank deposits









(1,500





)













(27,238





)









Proceeds from short-term bank deposits









843

















3,377













Purchase of property and equipment









(287





)













(378





)









Capitalization of internal-use software









(661





)













(20





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









25,912

















(14,908





)































Financing Activities























Proceeds from exercise of share options









478

















442













Proceeds from (payments of) withholding tax related to employees' exercises of share options and RSUs









(1,061





)













(221





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(583





)













221

































Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents









(6





)













(109





)





























Increase in cash, cash equivalents









53,632

















6,400













Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of period









133,472

















183,674













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period





$





187,104













$





190,074















































REVENUE BREAKDOWN











(in thousands



1



)



































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Marketplace Revenue





$





77,674













$





78,311













Annual Active Buyers









3,536

















3,954













Annual Spend per Buyer





$





309













$





284













Marketplace Take Rate









27.7





%













27.5





%





























Services Revenue





$





29,510













$





15,213













Total Revenue





$





107,184













$





93,524

































1. Except for Annual Spend per Buyer and Marketplace Take Rate



























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT













(in thousands, except gross margin data)









































































































































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













Q1'25













FY 2023













FY 2024















Unaudited









(Audited)









(Audited)









GAAP gross profit





$





78,076













$





78,639













$





80,735













$





83,465













$





86,788













$





299,529













$





320,915













Add:





























































Share-based compensation









678

















499

















514

















445

















423

















2,497

















2,136













Depreciation and amortization









613

















791

















2,415

















3,198

















3,164

















3,253

















7,017













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









-

















-

















11

















17

















44

















-

















28













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





79,367













$





79,929













$





83,675













$





87,125













$





90,419













$





305,279













$





330,096













Non-GAAP gross margin









84.9





%













84.4





%













84.0





%













84.0





%













84.4





%













84.5





%













84.3





%



































































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

















(in thousands, except share and per share data)









































































































































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













Q1'25













FY 2023













FY 2024















Unaudited









(Audited)









(Audited)









GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





788













$





3,267













$





1,353













$





12,838













$





798













$





3,681













$





18,246













Add:





























































Depreciation and amortization









1,150

















1,606

















3,392

















4,328

















4,284

















5,987

















10,476













Share-based compensation









19,020

















18,438

















18,464

















18,020

















15,754

















68,698

















73,942













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









9

















109

















1,273

















4,240

















4,599

















(359





)













5,631













Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs









637

















638

















640

















640

















641

















2,541

















2,555













Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments









-

















(71





)













(290





)













(16,249





)













(380





)













-

















(16,610





)









Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net









128

















(156





)













(221





)













1,108

















(642





)













(131





)













859













Non-GAAP net income





$





21,732













$





23,831













$





24,611













$





24,925













$





25,054













$





80,417













$





95,099













Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic









38,756,151

















38,089,060

















35,435,532

















35,658,287

















36,019,143

















38,066,203

















36,984,757













Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





0.56













$





0.63













$





0.69













$





0.70













$





0.70













$





2.11













$





2.57









































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted









41,758,840

















40,909,724

















38,359,853

















38,947,644

















39,446,707

















41,304,907

















39,994,015













Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





$





0.52













$





0.58













$





0.64













$





0.64













$





0.64













$





1.95













$





2.38







































































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

















(in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)













































































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













Q1'25













FY 2023













FY 2024















Unaudited









(Audited)









(Audited)









GAAP net income





$





788













$





3,267













$





1,353













$





12,838













$





798













$





3,681













$





18,246













Add:





























































Financial expenses (income), net









(6,661





)













(8,502





)













(6,881





)













(5,662





)













(7,325





)













(20,163





)













(27,706





)









Tax benefit (taxes on income)









1,713

















2,931

















2,052

















(13,054





)













1,332

















1,373

















(6,358





)









Depreciation and amortization









1,150

















1,606

















3,392

















4,328

















4,284

















5,987

















10,476













Share-based compensation









19,020

















18,438

















18,464

















18,020

















15,754

















68,698

















73,942













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









9

















109

















1,273

















4,240

















4,599

















(359





)













5,631













Adjusted EBITDA





$





16,019













$





17,849













$





19,653













$





20,710













$





19,442













$





59,217













$





74,231













Adjusted EBITDA margin









17.1





%













18.9





%













19.7





%













20.0





%













18.1





%













16.4





%













19.0





%































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

















(In thousands)













































































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













Q1'25













FY 2023













FY 2024















Unaudited









(Audited)









(Audited)









GAAP research and development





$





23,633













$





21,855













$





22,424













$





22,329













$





23,627













$





90,720













$





90,241













Less:





























































Share-based compensation









6,836

















5,897

















5,273

















5,563

















4,730

















24,310

















23,569













Depreciation and amortization









201

















193

















190

















247

















265

















799

















831













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









-

















-

















700

















(672





)













65

















-

















28

















$





16,596













$





15,765













$





16,261













$





17,191













$





18,567













$





65,611













$





65,813









































































GAAP sales and marketing





$





42,152













$





41,324













$





42,970













$





45,232













$





47,390













$





161,208













$





171,678













Less:





























































Share-based compensation









3,436

















3,389

















3,605

















3,162

















2,246

















13,304

















13,592













Depreciation and amortization









264

















553

















721

















770

















716

















1,601

















2,308













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









-

















-

















67

















1,811

















1,197

















-

















1,878













Non-GAAP sales and marketing





$





38,452













$





37,382













$





38,577













$





39,489













$





43,231













$





146,303













$





153,900









































































GAAP general and administrative





$





16,451













$





17,764













$





18,817













$





21,782













$





20,966













$





62,710













$





74,814













Less:





























































Share-based compensation









8,070

















8,653

















9,072

















8,850

















8,355

















28,587

















34,645













Depreciation and amortization









72

















69

















66

















113

















139

















334

















320













Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other









9

















109

















495

















3,084

















3,293

















(359





)













3,697













Non-GAAP general and administrative





$





8,300













$





8,933













$





9,184













$





9,735













$





9,179













$





34,148













$





36,152































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW











(In thousands)











































































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













Q1'25













FY 2023













FY 2024















Unaudited









(Audited)









(Audited)









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





21,196













$





20,971













$





10,867













$





30,034













$





28,309













$





83,186













$





83,068













Purchase of property and equipment









(378





)













(309





)













(290





)













(326





)













(287





)













(1,053





)













(1,303





)









Capitalization of internal-use software









(20





)













-

















-

















(83





)













(661





)













(60





)













(103





)









Free cash flow





$





20,798













$





20,662













$





10,577













$





29,625













$





27,361













$





82,073













$





81,662





















































































Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow, as well as operating metrics, including marketplace Gross Merchandise Value or GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, we updated the definitions of annual active buyers, GMV, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate to align our supplemental revenue presentation, which disaggregates revenue into two components, marketplace revenue and services revenue. These metrics will now exclusively reflect the marketplace, as amounts related to services previously included in these metrics are deemed immaterial.





We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, however, the revenue from the acquired companies is included, and their assets actively contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted. We use free cash flow as a liquidity measure and define it as a net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.





We define GMV or marketplace Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our marketplace, excluding value-added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Annual active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig on our marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Annual spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of annual active buyers as of such date. Marketplace take rate for a given period means marketplace revenue for such period divided by GMV for such period. When we refer in this release to the marketplace we refer to transactions conducted between buyers and freelancers on Fiverr.com. When we refer to the platform we refer to the marketplace and our additional services.





Management and our board of directors use certain metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. In addition, we believe that free cash flow, which we use as a liquidity measure, is useful in evaluating our business because free cash flow reflects the cash surplus available or used to fund the expansion of our business after the payment of capital expenditures relating to the necessary components of ongoing operations. Capital expenditures consist primarily of property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs.





Free cash flow should not be used as an alternative to, or superior to, cash from operating activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net income (loss), revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.





These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.





See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the second quarter of 2025, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, or the period ending December 31, 2027, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. We are also not able to provide a reconciliation of free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, or the three year period from 2024-2027 to cash from operating activities, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are reflected in free cash flow cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, and in the case of free cash flow, we are unable to forecast property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs, in each case, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.













Forward Looking Statements









This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance including our long term targets and expectations, our business plans and strategy, the growth of our business, AI services and developments, including related investments, our product portfolio and features, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact consumers, business spending and the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to maintain profitability or positive net cash flow generated by operating activities; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our websites; our ability to maintain user engagement on our websites and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the war in Israel; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our ability to comply with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations, including with regulatory frameworks around the development and use of AI; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 19, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







1



See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.