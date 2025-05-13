Fiverr International Ltd. Reports 18,347% Surge in Demand for Freelance AI Specialists as Businesses Accelerate AI Integration

Freelancer demand surges 18,347% as businesses seek AI specialists to implement emerging digital systems, warns of skills gap.

A new press release from Fiverr International Ltd. highlights a significant surge in the demand for freelance expertise related to AI, with searches for these skills increasing by 18,347% over the past six months. The latest Business Trends Index shows that businesses are seeking specialists to assist with the implementation of AI systems, reflecting a pivot from basic chatbot requests to more complex multi-agent systems. Experts predict this market could reach $1 trillion, yet many companies face implementation challenges, prompting them to hire freelancers. The release also notes a 641% rise in searches for professionals who can humanize AI-generated content, indicating a need for creative input alongside automation. Overall, Fiverr aims to connect businesses with top talent to help meet their evolving needs in digital services.

Fiverr's data indicates a substantial increase in demand for freelancers, with searches for AI expertise surging 18,347%, highlighting the company's role in addressing this growing market need.

The press release emphasizes Fiverr's position as a key platform for connecting businesses with specialized freelance talent required for the rapid integration of AI systems into their workflows.

Fiverr showcases a unique market opportunity through the analysis of their Business Trends Index, revealing a shift in business priorities towards implementing advanced AI technologies and content humanization.

The company reinforces its mission to transform the way work is done, positioning itself as a leader in providing access to top talent and innovative tools for businesses of all sizes.

The press release highlights a significant knowledge gap among businesses regarding AI implementation, suggesting a potential failure in Fiverr's ability to effectively educate its clients on the use of AI services.

There is a strong emphasis on the demand for freelancers to help businesses navigate AI adoption, indicating that many companies struggle with their in-house capabilities, which could reflect poorly on Fiverr's brand perception as a provider of comprehensive solutions.

The rapid increase in searches for services to "humanize AI content" may indicate that existing AI solutions are falling short, which could lead to skepticism about the efficacy of Fiverr’s offerings in this rapidly evolving sector.

What recent trends has Fiverr identified in AI agent demand?

Fiverr's data shows an 18,347% surge in searches for AI agent expertise in the last six months.

Why are businesses outsourcing to freelancers for AI implementation?

Many businesses lack in-house expertise to effectively integrate AI systems, driving demand for specialized freelancers.

What types of AI services are in high demand?

Services have shifted from simple chatbots to multi-agent systems for web, WhatsApp, and voice channels.

How are freelancers contributing to AI content creation?

Freelancers are increasingly sought to humanize AI-generated content, ensuring it sounds more natural and engaging.

What additional services are businesses looking for on Fiverr?

Beyond AI, businesses are seeking freelancers for automation and digital marketing, especially on new platforms like Substack.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The scramble to deploy AI agents has businesses turning to freelancers in record numbers, with searches for this specialized expertise surging



18,347%



over the last six months, according to new data released today by





Fiverr





International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the global freelance services platform.





The spring 2025 edition of



Fiverr's Business Trends Index



— drawn from tens of millions of searches since September 2024 — reveals that businesses are outsourcing to specialists who can effectively implement these emerging AI systems.





This rapid growth in AI agent adoption is fueled by advances in technology that enable these "digital colleagues" to perform tasks independently — reading emails, scheduling meetings, or handling customer questions without constant oversight. While experts predict this could become a





$1 trillion market





, many businesses are struggling with implementation challenges, driving them to hire freelancers with these unique skills.





"Nearly 30% of my Fiverr orders are for AI agent development, with demand shifting dramatically from simple chatbots to multi-agent systems working across web, WhatsApp, and voice channels,” said





Mark Kashef





, an AI consultant on Fiverr and the founder and CEO of Prompt Advisors. “Businesses have pivoted from asking 'What can AI do?' to 'How quickly can we integrate AI into our workflows?' – with automation, voice, and integration requests now comprising 49% of my project pipeline."





This surge reflects a broader disconnect between business ambitions and in-house technical realities, according to Yoav Hornung, Head of Verticals at Fiverr.





"Despite the buzz around AI agents, most businesses don't fully understand what they are or how to use them, and that knowledge gap is driving a surge in freelance demand," said Hornung. "With generative AI now widely accessible, many businesses are turning to freelancers to help their content stand out, bringing fresh perspectives, creativity, and expertise that elevate their work beyond what automation alone can achieve."





This paradox is reflected in the



641%



increase in searches for freelancers who can "humanize AI content" — rewriting chatbot scripts, marketing emails, and website content to feel more natural.





“I thought my copywriting services wouldn’t be as needed following the roll-out of ChatGPT," said





Gabrielle Gerbus





, a freelance brand creator and strategist on Fiverr. "However, I get almost daily requests when it comes to editing AI-written copy so it still sounds human.”





Beyond AI itself, businesses are investing in freelance-led automation and digital marketing initiatives. Fiverr search data shows surging demand for specialists in workflow tools like



Go High Level (+1,489%)



and



Make.com (+1,083%),



alongside those who can establish presence on trending platforms like



Substack (2,028%)



and



Beehiiv





(1,211%)



newsletters — all specialized expertise many companies lack internally but need to stay competitive.





The complete







Business Trends Index







includes additional fast-growing trends across the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Israel and the U.K.







About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.





From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.





Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at





fiverr.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





,





TikTok,





and





Facebook





.











