Fiverr International Ltd. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Fiverr will announce Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day, where management will discuss the company's business and financial performance. Prior to the call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter on its investor relations website. Fiverr aims to transform the way the world works by connecting businesses with top talent and technology across various fields, offering services from expert freelancers to advanced AI models.

Potential Positives

Fiverr is scheduled to release its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results, allowing for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

Fiverr continues to emphasize its mission of transforming the way the world creates and works together, which reinforces its commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital services marketplace.

The announcement highlights the range of services Fiverr provides, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, showcasing its broad customer base and market relevance.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate anticipation of scrutiny regarding company performance.

The lack of specific information on current financial status may raise concerns among investors about transparency and performance issues.

Dependence on a scheduled conference call for updates could imply that significant changes or setbacks are being managed closely, rather than communicated openly.

FAQ

When will Fiverr announce its second quarter financial results for 2025?

Fiverr will announce its second quarter financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is Fiverr's second quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the Fiverr conference call and webcast?

To access the conference call, please register at the provided link and check the investor relations section for the webcast.

Where can I find Fiverr's shareholder letter?

The shareholder letter will be posted on Fiverr's investor relations website at https://investors.fiverr.com.

What services does Fiverr provide to businesses?

Fiverr connects businesses with expert freelancers in over 750 categories, offering tools for digital services like AI, marketing, and consulting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FVRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $FVRR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FVRR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FVRR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FVRR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FVRR forecast page.

$FVRR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FVRR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FVRR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $36.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 01/30/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is transforming the way the world creates and works together, today announced it will release second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at





https://investors.fiverr.com







.







Conference Call and Webcast Details







What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call



What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call



When: July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET



When: July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET



Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link





here







Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link



Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at,





https://investors.fiverr.com







.











About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.





From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.





Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at





fiverr.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





,





TikTok,





and





Facebook





.





Investor Relations:





Jinjin Qian







investors@fiverr.com







Press:





Jenny Chang







press@fiverr.com







Source: Fiverr International Ltd.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.