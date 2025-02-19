Fiverr International Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Fiverr International Ltd. filed its annual report for fiscal 2024 with the SEC, available to shareholders upon request.
Fiverr International Ltd. announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025. The report is available on Fiverr's investor relations website and the SEC’s site. Shareholders can request a hard copy containing audited financial statements at no charge. Fiverr aims to democratize access to talent and opportunities, serving nearly 4 million customers worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, through its platform that offers over 700 skills. The company emphasizes its role in enabling flexible workforces and provides tailored solutions for larger organizations.
- Fiverr filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency in its financial disclosures.
- The report can be accessed on both the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website, providing easy access to critical financial information for investors.
- Fiverr offers to provide a hard copy of the annual report containing audited financial statements free of charge, enhancing its commitment to shareholder communication and transparency.
- The press release highlights Fiverr's wide customer base of nearly 4 million, indicating strong market demand and a robust user engagement in its platform.
- Delayed filing of the annual report may raise concerns among investors about the company's adherence to regulatory timelines.
- Failure to provide substantial financial highlights or specific performance metrics in the press release leaves stakeholders without critical information needed for assessment.
- While offering a hard copy of the annual report, the lack of an immediate summary in the release may alienate some shareholders seeking quick insights into the company's performance.
What is Fiverr's annual report for fiscal year 2024?
Fiverr's annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024 was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025.
How can I access Fiverr's annual report?
The annual report can be accessed on Fiverr’s investor relations website or the SEC's website.
How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?
Shareholders can request a hard copy by emailing investors@fiverr.com or by sending mail to Fiverr's office in Israel.
What services does Fiverr offer to businesses?
Fiverr provides access to freelance talent and business solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.
How many customers used Fiverr in the past year?
Nearly 4 million customers worldwide utilized Fiverr's freelance talent in the past year, including small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.
$FVRR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $FVRR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 962,158 shares (+9638.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,529,273
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 513,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,286,533
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 479,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,210,790
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 389,188 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,348,935
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 356,035 shares (+92.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,296,990
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 292,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,265,160
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 281,344 shares (+121.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,927,045
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year which ended on December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at
http://investors.fiverr.com
or on the SEC’s website at
www.sec.gov
.
Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to
investors@fiverr.com
, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.
About Fiverr
Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.
Investor Relations:
Jinjin Qian
investors@fiverr.com
Press:
Jenny Chang
press@fiverr.com
