Fiverr International Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Fiverr International Ltd. filed its annual report for fiscal 2024 with the SEC, available to shareholders upon request.

Quiver AI Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025. The report is available on Fiverr's investor relations website and the SEC’s site. Shareholders can request a hard copy containing audited financial statements at no charge. Fiverr aims to democratize access to talent and opportunities, serving nearly 4 million customers worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, through its platform that offers over 700 skills. The company emphasizes its role in enabling flexible workforces and provides tailored solutions for larger organizations.

Potential Positives

Fiverr filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency in its financial disclosures.

The report can be accessed on both the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website, providing easy access to critical financial information for investors.

Fiverr offers to provide a hard copy of the annual report containing audited financial statements free of charge, enhancing its commitment to shareholder communication and transparency.

The press release highlights Fiverr's wide customer base of nearly 4 million, indicating strong market demand and a robust user engagement in its platform.

Potential Negatives

Delayed filing of the annual report may raise concerns among investors about the company's adherence to regulatory timelines.

Failure to provide substantial financial highlights or specific performance metrics in the press release leaves stakeholders without critical information needed for assessment.

While offering a hard copy of the annual report, the lack of an immediate summary in the release may alienate some shareholders seeking quick insights into the company's performance.

FAQ

What is Fiverr's annual report for fiscal year 2024?

Fiverr's annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2024 was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025.

How can I access Fiverr's annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on Fiverr’s investor relations website or the SEC's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by emailing investors@fiverr.com or by sending mail to Fiverr's office in Israel.

What services does Fiverr offer to businesses?

Fiverr provides access to freelance talent and business solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

How many customers used Fiverr in the past year?

Nearly 4 million customers worldwide utilized Fiverr's freelance talent in the past year, including small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FVRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $FVRR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year which ended on December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at





http://investors.fiverr.com





or on the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





.





Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to





investors@fiverr.com





, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.







About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.





Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting





fiverr.com





, read





our blog





and follow us on





Instagram





and





Facebook





.





Investor Relations:





Jinjin Qian









investors@fiverr.com









Press:





Jenny Chang









press@fiverr.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.