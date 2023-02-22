Fiverr International Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) are surging more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter net loss, narrower than the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share beat estimates.

The quarterly net loss was $1.299 million or $0.03 per share, narrower than net loss of $19.52 million or $0.53 per share in the previous month.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were up $0.26 per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.20 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $83.13 million from $79.76 million in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for $83.46 million.

