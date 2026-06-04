Fiverr International (FVRR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $10.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.09% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 10.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Fiverr International will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.64%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $100.42 million, reflecting a 7.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $403.06 million, signifying shifts of -27.46% and -6.46%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Fiverr International possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.