Fiverr International (FVRR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $26.65, demonstrating a +2.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 10.91% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.72, marking a 24.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $107.67 million, indicating a 13.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $433.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.49% and +10.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiverr International has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.7, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.