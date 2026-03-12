Fiverr International (FVRR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Fiverr International (FVRR) was down 4.43% at $10.35. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $104.35 million, indicating a 2.64% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $403.62 million. These totals would mark changes of -24.75% and -6.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.27% lower. Right now, Fiverr International possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

