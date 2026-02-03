Fiverr International (FVRR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $16.05, marking a -5.03% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 14.3% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 18.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $108.71 million, indicating a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $432.45 million, indicating changes of +21.85% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.34.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.