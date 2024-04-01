Fiverr International (FVRR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $20.81, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 8.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.52, marking a 44.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.45 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $383.28 million, which would represent changes of +22.56% and +6.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.33.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

