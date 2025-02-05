Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $30.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen a decrease of 7.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 23.21% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.26 million, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.55.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

