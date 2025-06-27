Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $28.64, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 9.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Fiverr International will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 24.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $107.67 million, showing a 13.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $433.23 million, indicating changes of +18.49% and +10.67%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Fiverr International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.8.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

