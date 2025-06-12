Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $29.92, demonstrating a -5.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has dropped by 2.19% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 24.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $107.67 million, indicating a 13.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $433.23 million, signifying shifts of +18.49% and +10.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Fiverr International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Fiverr International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.