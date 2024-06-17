Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $22.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

The the stock of online marketplace for freelance services has fallen by 9.67% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying a 18.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $94.69 million, showing a 5.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $384.67 million, indicating changes of +18.46% and +6.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Fiverr International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.58.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.