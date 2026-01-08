Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $18.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.05% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has dropped by 6% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 18.75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $108.71 million, indicating a 4.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $432.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.85% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.93.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.